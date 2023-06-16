S. Korea, US Likely to Hold First NCG Meeting Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are likely to soon hold the inaugural meeting of their Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) to discuss strengthening the U.S. extended deterrence against nuclear threats from North Korea.South Korea’s Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong told reporters in Washington on Wednesday that the allies are making progress toward holding the first meeting of the NCG amid materializing threats from the North.The NCG, announced during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to Washington in April as part of the Washington Declaration, is a planned working group of officials from both countries to discuss nuclear and strategic planning issues regarding the U.S. extended deterrence.Cho added that Seoul and Washington have been sharing information and discussing countermeasures at every level since North Korea announced its intention for a second launch of a space launch vehicle following its failed attempt to put a reconnaissance satellite in orbit in May.The National Security Councils of the two nations will reportedly lead the consultative group, with the inaugural meeting likely to come in July.Separately, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will reportedly soon reach a conclusion in their discussions on sharing North Korean missile warning data in real time.