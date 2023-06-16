Yomiuri: IAEA Chief to Visit S. Korea to Explain Fukushima Safety Report

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) will reportedly visit South Korea next month to explain the results of the UN agency’s assessment of Japan’s planned discharge of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.According to Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Thursday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to deliver the final report on the agency’s assessment of the release's safety on July 4.The Yomiuri said that the IAEA chief will then visit South Korea, New Zealand and the Cook Islands to deliver briefings on the report in a bid to address the vocal opposition and concern emanating from the three nations about the release.The daily said that the Japanese government is hoping the IAEA chief’s trip will help Japan’s neighboring countries and Pacific island countries better understand the discharge.Meanwhile, Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority is currently conducting a final inspection before giving its approval for the discharge of the contaminated water.The Japanese prime minister is expected to decide the specific timing of the discharge with consideration for the response from neighboring countries and the sentiment of local fishermen after the completion of the inspection and the release of the IAEA’s final report.