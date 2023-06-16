Russia Proposes Increasing Transport by Khasan-Rajin Rail Line

Photo : KBS News

Russia has reportedly proposed an increase in transportation by the Khasan-Rajin rail line by broadening the range of cargo handled in the North’s port of Rajin.According to Russia’s Interfax news agency on Tuesday, Moscow's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov made the proposal during a video-linked meeting of the Russian-North Korean intergovernmental commission earlier in the day.The minister reportedly stressed the importance of making efforts to revive the Khasan-Rajin joint strategic project, while suggesting that the two nations consider the possible use of the Rajin port for handling both coal and other cargo.The reconstruction of the rail line from Russia’s border town of Khasan to the North Korean port of Rajin began in October 2008 and cargo transportation through the Russian town’s checkpoint and the North’s Tuman River started in July 2014.According to a Facebook post by the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, North Korea was represented by external economic relations minister Yun Jong-ho in the meeting.The embassy said that the meeting covered issues such as the transportation of Russian corn and meat products to North Korea, as well as cooperation in industry, transportation, and education, basic renewals of treaties, and joint efforts in nature conservation.