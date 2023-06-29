Yoon Carries Out Minor Reshuffle of Ministerial, Vice-Ministerial Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol carried out a minor reshuffle of ministerial and vice-ministerial posts on Thursday.Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki announced the appointments, which included Kim Young-ho, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Sungshin Women's University, as the new unification minister.The professor, who had served as the presidential secretary for unification during the former Lee Myung-bak administration, has long taken issue with human rights abuses in North Korea and is considered to hold a hardline stance on the regime.Referring to the nominee as an expert in international politics and unification policies, the chief of staff said he is considered the right person to pursue a principles-based North Korea policy and a consistent unification strategy.Kim Hong-il, a lawyer and former head of the now-defunct central investigation unit at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, was named chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, a ministerial post.The president’s top staffer said the experienced anti-corruption expert has been tapped to normalize the agency's functions and status with his integrity and leadership.The 13 vice-ministerial appointments, included 2008 Olympic weightlifting gold medalist Jang Mi-ran, a professor at Yong In University, as second vice minister of culture, sports and tourism.