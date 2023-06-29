Yoon Carries Out Minor Reshuffle of Ministerial, Vice-Ministerial Posts

President Yoon Suk Yeol carried out a minor reshuffle of ministerial and vice-ministerial posts on Thursday.
Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki announced the appointments, which included Kim Young-ho, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Sungshin Women's University, as the new unification minister.
The professor, who had served as the presidential secretary for unification during the former Lee Myung-bak administration, has long taken issue with human rights abuses in North Korea and is considered to hold a hardline stance on the regime.
Referring to the nominee as an expert in international politics and unification policies, the chief of staff said he is considered the right person to pursue a principles-based North Korea policy and a consistent unification strategy.
Kim Hong-il, a lawyer and former head of the now-defunct central investigation unit at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, was named chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, a ministerial post.
The president’s top staffer said the experienced anti-corruption expert has been tapped to normalize the agency's functions and status with his integrity and leadership.
The 13 vice-ministerial appointments, included 2008 Olympic weightlifting gold medalist Jang Mi-ran, a professor at Yong In University, as second vice minister of culture, sports and tourism.