Weightlifting Champ Jang Mi-ran Named 2nd Vice Minister of Sports

Photo : YONHAP News

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, South Korea's legendary Olympic weightlifting gold medalist Jang Mi-ran was named the new second vice minister for culture, sports and tourism.Jang was among 13 appointees to vice minister-level positions in the latest minor reshuffle of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The 39-year-old was the first South Korean female weightlifter to win the Olympic gold medal when she topped the podium at the 2008 Beijing Games in the plus-75-kilograms weight class with a then-world record total of 326 kilograms.She also won the silver medal in the same category at the 2004 Athens Games, and the bronze at the 2012 London Games, along with four world championship titles in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2009.Since retiring from the sport in 2013, Jang has supported young athletes with scholarships through her namesake foundation, while also earning a master’s degree and doctorate in physical education as she became a professor at Yong In University in 2016.She is the third elite athlete to become a second vice minister, following former shooter Park Jong-gil in 2013 and ex-swimmer Choi Yoon-hee in 2019.