Yoon Turns to Expertise, Excellence in Reshuffle of Top, Senior Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: For the first time since taking office in May of last year, President Yoon Suk Yeol replaced over a dozen ministers and vice ministers, including the unification minister and the head of the state anti-corruption agency. The top office said the appointments come as the administration seeks to gain momentum for reform in the second year of its term.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol carried out a minor reshuffle of ministerial and vice-ministerial posts for the first time since taking office last year.Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki announced the appointments on Thursday, which included Kim Young-ho, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Sungshin Women's University, as the new unification minister.The professor, who had served as the presidential secretary for unification during the former Lee Myung-bak administration, has long taken issue with human rights abuses in North Korea and is considered to hold a hardline stance on the regime.Referring to the nominee as an expert in international politics and unification policies, the chief of staff said he is the ideal person to pursue a principles-based North Korea policy and a consistent unification strategy.Kim Hong-il, a lawyer and former head of the now-defunct central investigation unit at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, was named the chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, a ministerial post.The president's top staffer said the experienced prosecutor-turned-lawyer was tapped to normalize the agency's functions and status with his integrity and leadership.A surprise pick among the president's 13 vice ministerial appointments was legendary Olympic champ weightlifter Jang Mi-ran, whom the top office named the second vice minister for culture, sports and tourism for her expertise in both field experience and theory.The 39-year-old is the first South Korean female weightlifter to have won the Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games in the 75 kilograms-and-plus category with a then-world record total of 326 kilograms.Meanwhile, special presidential adviser for external cooperation Lee Dong-kwan, who is widely expected to be tapped the new head of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), was not included in Thursday's announcement.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.