Parties Pay Tribute to Lives Lost in 2002 Inter-Korean Naval Skirmish

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the two Koreas' naval skirmish near the western maritime border 21 years ago while pledging to defend the nation’s security.The leaders from the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) both attended a commemoration ceremony on Thursday at the Navy's Second Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon took to social media prior to the event, expressing his respect for the patriotism of the servicemembers who died while defending the nation from North Korea's armed provocation.Kim slammed the former Moon Jae-in administration for ostracizing them while seeking what he called "fake peace" with the North, as well as for jeopardizing the lives and safety of the public as well as national security.He then pledged to honor the fallen as heroes and remember their sacrifice.DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon said his party will not forget the sacrifices made by those that defended the country's maritime boundaries and will work to turn the western waters into the "sea of peace" based on a firm security foundation.The armed clash, which left six South Korean personnel dead, occurred on June 29, 2002, near South Korea's western border island of Yeonpyeong, close to the de facto maritime border of the Northern Limit Line(NLL).