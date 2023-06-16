Yoon Vows Support for S. Korea-US Alliance for Future Opportunities

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed the utmost support from the government for the South Korea-U.S. alliance so that it will provide greater opportunities for future generations.The pledge was made in a celebratory speech read by unification minister Kwon Young-se on behalf of the president on Thursday at the 2023 Korean Peninsula Peace Symposium, which was jointly hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the unification ministry in Seoul.In the speech, Yoon stressed that to that end, there is a need to educate future generations on the value and significance of the alliance, adding that not only the government but also the media has a very important role to play in such an effort.Citing the observance of the 70th anniversary of the bilateral relations this year, Yoon said Seoul and Washington have upgraded the alliance to a "global comprehensive strategic alliance.”The president said that as an alliance of shared values that contributes to world peace and prosperity, the South Korea-U.S. partnership will gather strength to establish firm peace on the Korean Peninsula and expand freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.