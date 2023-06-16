Footballer Kim Min-jae Reportedly Reaches Verbal Deal with Bayern

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean defender Kim Min-jae has reportedly agreed to a deal offered by German football powerhouse FC Bayern Munich.Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist who specializes in football transfers, posted on Twitter on Thursday that Bayern have reached “total verbal agreement” with Kim on personal terms.According to Romano, the 26-year-old has accepted the proposed five-year contract, adding that Bayern now just needs to pay the release clause embedded in the defender’s contract with current club SSC Napoli of Italy.Kim, who played a key role in Napoli's first Serie A title win in 33 years last season, was named league’s best defender of the 2022-2023 campaign in his first year at the club after joining for under 20 million euros.According to Transfermarkt, a German-based website that tracks football-related financials, Kim’s market value went up from 50 million euros in March to 60 million this month, equivalent to around 86 billion won or 65-point-four million U.S. dollars.