1 Death Reported in Hampyeong County Due to Monsoon Rains
Written: 2023-06-29 16:01:33 / Updated: 2023-06-29 16:29:13
A death has been reported during the monsoon season of a woman who went missing while trying to prevent heavy rain damage in South Jeolla Province.
According to fire authorities from South Jeolla Province on Thursday, a 67-year-old floodgate manager surnamed Oh was found dead at a pumping station pier at 10:37 a.m. in Hampyeong County.
Oh, who worked as an irrigation facility manager since last year, went missing on Tuesday night while checking the floodgates at a river amid torrential rain.
Oh is presumed to have been swept away by the swollen river while removing floating matter around the gates while her husband went to get a flashlight to illuminate the gate in the dark.
This is the first casualty from the South Jeolla region related to the monsoon season, which began on June 25.
