S. Korea and Japan Adopt Currency Swap Deal after 8 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have adopted a currency swap deal worth ten billion U.S. dollars.According to the finance ministry, the two sides agreed during a meeting of their respective ministers in Tokyo on Thursday to restore the swap accord which was suspended in 2015.The swap deal will be effective for three years.The finance ministry said the resumption of the swap shows that bilateral ties, which improved rapidly following a South Korea-Japan summit in March, have also helped restore financial cooperation.The ministry said the deal provides a safe mechanism for both countries as a form of contingency, adding that it will have a positive impact on economic and financial stability in the region.Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho noted that the accord lays the foundation for unequivocal solidarity in the foreign exchange and financial areas with countries that share universal values.He added that with the deal, the safety net of foreign currency liquidity among advanced economies will expand to cover South Korea’s financial and foreign exchange markets.South Korea and Japan suspended their currency swap deal in February 2015 amid strained ties sparked by a visit in August 2012 to South Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo by then President Lee Myung-bak.