Incheon Sees 5 Cases of Property Damages from Monsoon Rains

Photo : YONHAP News

The northwestern city of Incheon suffered property damages after being pounded by heavy rainfall on Thursday.Incheon Metropolitan City and its fire department said they received a total of five property damage reports as of 4 p.m. Thursday, including two wall collapses, flooding of a house and the collapse of a roadside tree.The reports came as the city issued a heavy rain watch and strong winds watch for all of its regions, including the five northwestern islands in the Yellow Sea and the counties of Ongjin and Ganghwa.A heavy rain watch is issued when rainfall is expected to reach 60 millimeters in the last three hours or top 110 millimeters in the last 12 hours.As of 4 p.m., Deokjeok Island in Ongjin County saw accumulated rainfall of nearly 77 millimeters and the Kyodong Island in Ganghwa 60 millimeters.Incheon has sent out text messages to residents urging them to exercise precautionary measures and launched emergency operations to closely monitor damages and take safety precautions.