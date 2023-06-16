Gov't Downplays Yomiuri Report that IAEA Chief Will Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has downplayed a Japanese daily report that said International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is planning on visiting South Korea.Park Gu-yeon, the first vice minister of government policy coordination, was speaking at a daily government briefing on Japan’s plan to release the contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant on Thursday. He said nothing has been decided on such a visit.Park said the two sides are continuously exchanging views after being asked on the report.Earlier in the day, the Yomiuri Shimbun said Grossi is set to visit South Korea next month to personally explain the results of the UN agency’s assessment of Japan’s planned discharge.Park said in order for Grossi’s visit to happen, many factors need to be considered, including the format and timing of a meeting, adding that it’s too early to say anything definitive.An official at the foreign ministry also said nothing has been decided on such a visit.