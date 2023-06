Photo : KBS News

The government says two South Korean nationals who were shot in Mexico on Monday have recovered consciousness but remain in critical condition.The foreign ministry’s spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, told reporters on Thursday that the ministry understands that the two Koreans require further treatment.Since the shooting took place, South Korea’s diplomatic mission in Mexico has provided support toward the treatment of the victims and helped the victims’ families enter Mexico.He added that the diplomatic mission is continuously urging local investigative authorities to conduct a swift and fair probe on the incident.Local police are investigating the shooting of the two Koreans in Toluca, located some 40 kilometers west of Mexico City on Monday.