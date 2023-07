Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy monsoon rains continue on Friday in parts of the nation.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, up to 250 millimeters of downpour is expected on Jeju Island until Saturday, which was already inundated with rain earlier this week.Up to 150 millimeters of rain is expected for South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces, and 20 to 80 millimeters is forecast for North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces.The central region is likely to have five to 40 millimeters.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are likely to hit parts of the southern regions until Friday afternoon and Jeju Island until early Saturday, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusts.The rain will let up on Friday evening in most parts of the nation, but parts of South Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces are forecast to see rain until early Saturday.