Court Denies Arrest of ‘5 Billion Won Club’ Ex-Special Prosecutor

A local court has rejected an arrest warrant for former special prosecutor Park Young-soo over alleged bribery charges related to the high-profile Daejang-dong land development scandal.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday turned down the prosecution's request for a warrant to arrest Park, saying that there is room for dispute over the suspect’s charges given the testimonies by other figures involved in the case.The court said that the need to arrest the suspect is difficult to justify at the current juncture as it could excessively restrict his right to defense.The court also rejected an arrest warrant for lawyer Yang Jae-sik, who is accused of conspiring with Park as his assistant during the time in question.Park and Yang are suspected of receiving promises of land and buildings worth 20 billion won, or over 15 million U.S. dollars, from key figures in the scandal after helping them win the development project while Park was the chair of the board of directors at Woori Bank in 2014.Park is also accused of receiving 300 million won in cash from a figure of the Daejang-dong scandal for his 2015 campaign for chief of the Korean Bar Association.Park is one of the seven individuals involved in the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" who were each allegedly promised the amount by Hwacheon Daeyu, an asset management company at the center of the high-profile scandal, in exchange for various favors.