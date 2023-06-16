Pentagon Confirms Plan to Send Nuclear-Capable Sub to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has reaffirmed that a nuclear-capable Ohio-class submarine will visit South Korea at some point in the future.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed the move in a press briefing on Thursday in response to a question about the arrival of a nuclear submarine to South Korea and the duration of its stay.While refusing to comment on future plans or the schedule, Ryder did acknowledge that a nuclear-capable Ohio-class submarine will make a port call.He also declined to answer a question about nuclear armaments aboard the vessel during the visit, simply reiterating that the submarine itself is nuclear-capable.Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on U.S. plans to dispatch its largest nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in four decades to deter North Korea.When asked about any message the U.S. wishes to convey to South Korea as the two nations mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance, Ryder said the U.S. remains committed to working with the country and other regional partners to ensure peace, stability and security in the region.