Minimum Wage Talks Fall through as Legal Deadline Passes

Written: 2023-06-30 08:55:07Updated: 2023-06-30 10:19:38

Photo : YONHAP News

A tripartite negotiation to set next year's minimum wage fell through on Thursday as the legal deadline to finalize next year's rate passed.

A plenary session of the Minimum Wage Commission, which started at 3 p.m. at the government complex in Sejong City, ended at 11:20 p.m. without agreement after failing to meet the deadline.

The trilateral panel composed of nine representatives each from labor, management and the general public were unable to narrow differences by midnight on Thursday and decided to continue negotiations in a plenary session next Tuesday.

The commission must decide the rate and send it to the labor minister by mid-July at the latest considering related administrative procedures. The minister is supposed to finalize and announce next year’s minimum wage by August 5.

The labor contingent had demanded an almost 27-percent rise in next year's minimum wage to 12-thousand-210 won per hour, while the business side offered a freeze at nine-thousand-620 won.
