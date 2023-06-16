May Sees Triple Rise in Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation witnessed an increase in industrial output and consumption as well as investment in May to post the first triple rise in three months.Statistics Korea said on Friday that the index of the nation’s overall industrial production rose one-point-three percent from a month earlier to come in at 111-point-one in May, reversing a one-point-three-percent drop in April.Production in the mining and manufacturing industries rose three-point-two percent in May, while output in the service industry edged down zero-point-one percent.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, gained zero-point-four percent on-month in May, while facility investment increased three-point-five percent on-month.The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle rose by zero-point-one point on-month to 99-point-nine in May, rising for the fourth consecutive month.The composite leading indicator projecting the future business cycle remained flat at 98-point-four in May, snapping the losing streak for the first time in seven months.