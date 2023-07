Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean national football team will take on Japan in the final of the 2023 Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-17 Asian Cup as the side chases its first title in 21 years.The team, led by head coach Byun Sung-hwan, claimed a 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan during Thursday’s semi-final match at Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand.South Korea will face off against Japan in the final at 9 p.m. Sunday, Korea time, the first time for the two nations to play each other in the final of the tournament.South Korea won the AFC U-17 Asian Cup twice in 1986 and 2002, while Japan has won three titles and is aiming for a second consecutive victory following the 2018 tournament, with the 2020 tournament canceled due to COVID-19.