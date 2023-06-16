Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

S. Koreans Take 1st in Tchaikovsky Competition for Violin, Cello, Voice

Written: 2023-06-30 10:11:58Updated: 2023-06-30 10:27:37

S. Koreans Take 1st in Tchaikovsky Competition for Violin, Cello, Voice

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans have won first prizes in the International Tchaikovsky Competition in the categories of violin, cello and voice.

According to the website of the competition on Friday, Kim Gye-hee and Lee Young-eun grabbed the gold medals in violin and cello, respectively, while tenor Son Ji-hoon was named the winner of the men’s voice category, sharing the honor with Russia’s Zinaida Tsarenko in women’s voice.

It marks the first time that South Koreans won in the competition's instrumental music categories.

Founded in Russia in 1958, the International Tchaikovsky Competition is a classical music competition in which musicians aged 16 to 32 compete in six categories: piano, violin, cello, voice, brass and woodwind.

It is considered one of the most respected music competitions in the world, although its reputation has suffered after its exclusion from the World Federation of International Music Competitions in April 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >