Unification Minister Nominee Calls for Change in Ministry’s Approach

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister nominee Kim Young-ho has called for change in the ministry's approach and increased efforts to resolve issues pertaining to human rights abuses in North Korea.Speaking to reporters a day after his nomination on Friday, Kim said the ministry should enforce policies in a principles-based and value-oriented direction.The nominee called for selective consideration of past inter-Korean agreements in line with the changing environment, adding that Seoul should adjust accordingly to any disregard for the 2018 inter-Korean military pact by Pyongyang in the form of further provocations.Emphasizing that the South has been relatively passive about addressing the North's human rights issues, he said the country should be more attentive to the hardships suffered by the North Korean people and seek to resolve them.Asked about his contribution to an article in which he called to overthrow the Kim Jong-un regime, the nominee said Seoul is not pushing for an oppressive absorption of the North but rather a peaceful and gradual unification.On Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol carried out the administration's first reshuffle of senior government posts – two ministerial positions, including Kim, and 13 vice-ministerial positions.