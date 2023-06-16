Yoon Expected Carry out 2nd Reshuffle in Mid-July

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to carry out a second reshuffle among senior government posts as early as mid-July following the first round of replacements on Thursday.A presidential official told Yonhap News Agency on Friday that there is no rush to complete the next round of appointments, including the head of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), a role expected to be filled by special presidential adviser for external cooperation Lee Dong-kwan.The top office reportedly does not consider past school violence by his son to be an obstacle.The administration will likely seek to name Lee as the new KCC chief following approval of the broadcasting watchdog's contested push to separate licensing fees for the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) and the Educational Broadcasting System(EBS) from household electricity bills.It is also likely mindful of the Constitutional Court's pending ruling on the impeachment of interior minister Lee Sang-min for mishandling the Itaewon crush disaster, a decision which could come as early as late July.Another position that could be up for replacement is that of the minister of industry and energy.Aside from filling five vacancies at the presidential office due to Thursday's vice-ministerial appointments likely early next week, additional replacements could be announced ahead of next April's general elections.