Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo pledged to expand South Korea's official development assistance(ODA) next year by two-point-07 trillion won, or around one-point-six billion U.S. dollars, to further its commitment to tackling global issues and providing humanitarian aid.Presiding over a session of the international development cooperation committee on Friday, Han said the government has drawn up a comprehensive ODA plan for 2024 amounting six-point-eight trillion won.Stating that the nation has already met its previous goal to contribute six-point-four trillion won in ODA by 2030, the prime minister said the new pledge reflects the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's resolve to fulfill its role and responsibilities as a “global hub” for solutions.Humanitarian aid is expected to nearly triple to one-point-16 trillion won next year in consideration for the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as other conflicts and disasters around the world.