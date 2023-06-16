Domestic Seoul to Ease Building Height Restrictions in Select Areas

The Seoul city government plans to ease up on building height restrictions near mounts Bugak and Namsan as well as the National Assembly in anticipation for changes in the city’s landscape and skyline.



According to city officials on Friday, the height restriction zone surrounding the National Assembly on Yeouido will remain, but the limit will be gradually eased from the current 55 to 65 meters to 75 meters to 170 meters depending on the distance from parliament.



A similar zone near Namsan will be adjusted by up to 40 meters to promote improvements in the aging urban environment.



Limitations in general residential areas of the restricted area near Mount Bugak will be eased from 20 to 28 meters to help expedite maintenance efforts that have slowed, with a further increase to 45 meters possible to facilitate maintenance aimed at improving the residential environment.



Designations near the court buildings in the Seocho-dong area and parts of Oryu-dong will be lifted completely.



The city plans to gather public opinions from July 6 to 20, before an environment impact assessment and review by the urban planning committee.