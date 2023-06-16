Toddler Dies after Landslide Sweeps over House amid Heavy Rain

Photo : YONHAP News

A 14-month-old girl died early hours Friday after a landslide swept over her family’s house in the city of Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, which was pounded with 260 millimeters of rainfall overnight.Police and firefighters mobilized two forklifts and some 70 personnel in an effort to save all ten family members in the house, nine of whom were successfully rescued while the girl was located after two hours of search efforts.Found in a state of cardiac arrest, she was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.In the township of Bongseong in Gyeonggi Province, 185 households suffered blackouts while three apartment buildings in Gwangju were hit with both blackouts and a failure in water supply.Also in Gwangju, a retaining wall in Dong District partially collapsed, damaging the stairs and railing of a building containing both a residence and a restaurant, but no casualties were reported.The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast that South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island will see between 100 and 200 millimeters of rain for three days from Saturday morning while South Gyeongsang Province will witness 50 to 120 millimeters of precipitation.An official of the weather agency said the southern regions will see heavy rainfall until Saturday and urged the public to stay alert and exercise caution.