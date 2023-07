Photo : YONHAP News

The government has requested that North Korea send a notification before it releases water from a dam near the inter-Korean border with monsoon season also impacting the reclusive state.In a statement distributed to the media on Friday, the unification ministry said it made the request to prevent flood damage resulting from the Imjin River.If the North opens the gates of Hwanggang Dam at the river after torrential rains hit the region, the water levels at the Gunnam Dam and the Pilseung Bridge in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province go up.Last year, the North had released water from the dam without giving prior notification to the South.The ministry urged the North to take sincere steps so that no damage occurs due to a lack of forewarning, stressing that advance notification is among the agreements reached between the two Koreas.