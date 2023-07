Photo : KBS News

The Japanese foreign ministry on Friday announced the details of an upcoming trip to Japan by International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.Japan’s foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said in an official announcement that the IAEA chief will visit the island nation for four-days from next Tuesday.Grossi is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his first day and deliver the final report on the UN agency’s safety assessment of Japan's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant to the ocean.Unless an issue is raised in the IAEA’s report, the release of the waste water will go ahead as planned this summer, with the construction of all facilities for the discharge completed.