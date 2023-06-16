Court Rules Gov't, Seoul City Return Tax Paid by Lone Star

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has ruled that the government and Seoul City give back tax payments of over 160 billion won to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star that were canceled due to a Supreme Court ruling.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday handed a partial win to the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by nine entities of Lone Star demanding the South Korean government and Seoul City return unfair profits they acquired.The court said the government should return 153 billion won in corporate tax and Seoul City 15-point-two billion in provincial income tax the U.S. firm had paid.Lone Star gained a huge profit when it sold off in 2007 some South Korean assets it had purchased several years prior but ended up paying a smaller amount of tax compared to local firms in line with a South Korea-Belgium tax treaty.Tax officials in Seoul then launched a probe and imposed some 800 billion won in taxes arguing that despite Lone Star's claim of offshore companies in Belgium, it actually has a fixed establishment in Korea.In a lawsuit the equity firm filed in 2017 to challenge a portion of the tax payment, the Supreme Court sided with Lone Star noting that investments were led by its head office in the U.S.Lone Star lodged more suits later that year and in early 2018 against the government and Seoul City saying it has yet to receive the tax it paid that was revoked by the top court.