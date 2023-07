Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the European Union will launch a bilateral research forum on semiconductors to carry out joint studies and discuss the latest technology and trends in the sector.The science ministry said in a statement on Friday that Minister Lee Jong-ho and European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton reached an agreement during an inaugural digital partnership consultation held in Seoul earlier in the day.The consultation is a minister-level channel created to implement the digital partnership agreement signed last November.In the first meeting, the two sides agreed on the need for cooperation to establish global digital rules and checked on progress in six of eleven joint projects.In particular, they agreed to push for joint research on chips and also open a communication channel to share legislative and policy efforts on defining high-risk artificial intelligence and pursuing reliable AI.