S. Korea's First Heatwave Warning of the Year Issued

Photo : KBS News

Most parts of the nation including the capital region are under heatwave alerts on the first day of July amid a respite in monsoon downpours.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), heatwave advisories were issued for the capital region and western Gangwon Province on Friday which expanded nationwide with the exception of coastal areas as of 10 a.m. Saturday.This year's first heatwave warnings are in place in Icheon, Yeoju, Yangpyeong in Gyeonggi Province, Chuncheon in Gangwon Province, Buyeo in South Chungcheong and Uiseong in North Chungcheong Province.An advisory is issued when the highest feels-like temperature of the day is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius or higher for more than two days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in temperature or prolonged heat wave. The advisory bumps up to a warning if the mercury shoots up to 35 degrees or higher.Daytime highs on Saturday will be two to seven degrees higher ranging from 25 to 34 degrees including 34 in capital Seoul. But the feels-like temperature will be higher due to high humidity from the rain that continued through Friday.Health authorities also advise precautions against ultraviolet ray and ozone in the blistering sunlight with "bad" ozone levels forecast in metropolitan Seoul, Ulsan and western Gangwon, Chungcheong, South Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces.Monsoon rains will resume Sunday afternoon in Jeju Island with nationwide downpours expected Tuesday to Wednesday.