Photo : YONHAP News

Both gasoline and diesel prices continue to fall.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas sold at pumps nationwide fell three-point-seven won to one-thousand-572-point-one won per liter in the fourth week of June, marking a decline for the ninth straight week.The price of diesel also dropped four-point-nine won to one-thousand-382-point-seven won per liter, marking the tenth week of a downward trend.Global oil prices also fell this week. South Korea's benchmark Dubai crude fell a dollar seventy cents to slightly over 74 dollars per barrel. Experts expect global oil prices to remain stable as this week's decline offsets last week's increase.