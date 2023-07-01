Gov't Raises Heatwave Crisis Alert Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has raised the heatwave crisis alert to the second highest level in a four-tier scheme as sweltering temperatures are forecast to continue for the time being.The interior ministry raised the level from "caution" to "alert" as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The crisis alert level upgrade comes one day faster than last year.The third tier is activated when the highest feels like temperature of the day is forecast at 33 degrees Celsius or higher for at least three days in over 72 regions nationwide or when at least three days of temperatures 35 degrees or above are expected in 18 or more areas.As of Saturday noon, heatwave advisories or warnings are in effect in 128 regions with the more serious warning affecting seven areas including Incheon and Yeoju in Gyeonggi Province and Hongcheon and Chuncheon in Gangwon Province.The ministry has ordered related agencies and provincial governments to respond in accordance including stepped-up measures for vulnerable citizens, outdoor construction workers, elderly farmers, the homeless and seniors living alone.As for the general public, in scorching weather, people are advised to refrain from outdoor activities, stay hydrated and frequently check up on vulnerable family members like children and elderly.