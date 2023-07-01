Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Raises Heatwave Crisis Alert Level

Written: 2023-07-01 14:08:17Updated: 2023-07-01 14:20:23

Gov't Raises Heatwave Crisis Alert Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has raised the heatwave crisis alert to the second highest level in a four-tier scheme as sweltering temperatures are forecast to continue for the time being.

The interior ministry raised the level from "caution" to "alert" as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The crisis alert level upgrade comes one day faster than last year.

The third tier is activated when the highest feels like temperature of the day is forecast at 33 degrees Celsius or higher for at least three days in over 72 regions nationwide or when at least three days of temperatures 35 degrees or above are expected in 18 or more areas. 

As of Saturday noon, heatwave advisories or warnings are in effect in 128 regions with the more serious warning affecting seven areas including Incheon and Yeoju in Gyeonggi Province and Hongcheon and Chuncheon in Gangwon Province.

The ministry has ordered related agencies and provincial governments to respond in accordance including stepped-up measures for vulnerable citizens, outdoor construction workers, elderly farmers, the homeless and seniors living alone.

As for the general public, in scorching weather, people are advised to refrain from outdoor activities, stay hydrated and frequently check up on vulnerable family members like children and elderly.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >