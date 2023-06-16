DP Holds Rally Protesting Fukushima Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party is holding a rally in downtown Seoul on Saturday denouncing Japan's planned release of wastewater from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.The DP is expected to call for the plan to be withdrawn and also criticize the Seoul government's response to the release during the rally held near Sungnyemun Gate.With lawmakers, heads of DP's local chapters and ordinary party members all gathering from across the country, a video screening, speeches, chanting of slogans and performances are planned as part of the protest.The ruling People Power Party has slammed the main opposition's plans to take to the streets in July while the public braces for heavy rain and heatwave. Chief spokesperson Hwang Gyu-hwan said in a statement that 2023 appears to be a year of "propaganda and instigation" for the DP following its railroading of multiple bills in parliament on Friday.The DP plans to hold similar rallies in a nationwide tour this month after hosting protests in Seoul, Incheon and Busan since late May against the Fukushima water release.