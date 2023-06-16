Ex-Spy Chief Appears for Questioning over Illicit Hiring Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Park Jie-won appeared for questioning by police on Saturday over illicit hiring allegations.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency summoned Park as a suspect on charges including power abuse.Arriving at the agency's Mapo branch just before 10 a.m., Park did not respond to any questions by reporters on whether he acknowledged the charges.The former intel chief is accused of hiring two individuals close to him as researchers for an NIS-affiliated agency, the Institute for National Security Strategy, in August 2020 without undergoing proper procedures involving recommendation, paperwork and interviews.Last month, another ex-NIS chief, Suh Hoon, was also grilled by police over similar allegations concerning employment.The NIS reportedly found out about such hiring through an internal inspection and requested a police investigation earlier this year.Both Suh and Park served under the Moon Jae-in administration.