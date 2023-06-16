Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-Spy Chief Appears for Questioning over Illicit Hiring Allegations

Written: 2023-07-01 15:04:24Updated: 2023-07-01 15:07:02

Ex-Spy Chief Appears for Questioning over Illicit Hiring Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Park Jie-won appeared for questioning by police on Saturday over illicit hiring allegations.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency summoned Park as a suspect on charges including power abuse.

Arriving at the agency's Mapo branch just before 10 a.m., Park did not respond to any questions by reporters on whether he acknowledged the charges.

The former intel chief is accused of hiring two individuals close to him as researchers for an NIS-affiliated agency, the Institute for National Security Strategy, in August 2020 without undergoing proper procedures involving recommendation, paperwork and interviews.

Last month, another ex-NIS chief, Suh Hoon, was also grilled by police over similar allegations concerning employment.

The NIS reportedly found out about such hiring through an internal inspection and requested a police investigation earlier this year.

Both Suh and Park served under the Moon Jae-in administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >