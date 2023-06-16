Prime Minister to Embark on Trip to Trinidad and Tobago, Panama

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will embark on a weeklong trip to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago as well as the Central American country of Panama on Sunday.Han will first visit Trinidad and Tobago to attend an annual conference of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) slated for Monday to Wednesday, where he plans to promote South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.It marks the first time for a head of state-level official from South Korea to attend the conference of the CARICOM, a political and economic union of 15 members throughout the Americas and Atlantic Ocean.At the conference, the prime minister plans to unveil a set of measures aimed at strengthening cooperation between South Korea and the Caribbean countries.Han is also scheduled to hold summit talks with his counterparts from Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, and the Dominican Republic, Roosevelt Skerrit, on the margins of the event.Han will then head to Panama for a three-day official visit on Wednesday, which will be the first official visit by a South Korean head of state-level official to Panama in 13 years since President Lee Myung-bak's visit in 2010.During the trip, Han will meet with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, resources and energy.