National College Entrance Exam to Take Place Nov. 16

The annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), often called "suneung" in Korean, will take place on November 16.The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE), which is responsible for producing the CSAT, announced the detailed plan for this year’s suneung on Sunday.The KICE have vowed to ensure that this year’s national college entrance exam will have the adequate level of difficulties so that test-takers who received education properly at school can solve the questions.The KICE said that as of last year, 50 percent of the questions will come from lectures aired by the Education Broadcasting System (EBS) and its CSAT textbooks, adding that it plans to use diagrams, pictures, and passages included in the EBS textbooks so that the test-takers feel the questions are from the EBS lectures and textbooks.The test areas are divided into Korean, mathematics, English, Korean history, subordinate subjects of social studies, sciences and vocational education, and a second foreign language or Chinese characters. All test-takers must complete the Korean history part of the test.The application period is from August 24 to September 8. Test results will be announced on December 8.