Photo : YONHAP News

The hot and humid weather will continue on Sunday, with heatwave advisories issued for most parts of the nation.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), daytime highs are expected to reach 26 to 35 degrees Celsius across the nation on Sunday, with the mercury likely to soar to 35 degrees in Daegu and 36 in Gyeongsan.The temperature people actually feel is expected to reach 33 to 35 degrees due to high humidity after heavy monsoon rains.Rains are forecast to hit Jeju Island on Sunday afternoon and South Jeolla Province on Sunday night as a stationary front moves back north.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are likely to hit parts of Jeju Island, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusts.The sweltering heat is expected to let up on Tuesday as rain is forecast for most parts of the nation.