Photo : YONHAP News

State data showed that typhoons and heavy rains have caused 122 casualties and some three trillion won worth of property damage over the last decade.According to data released by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Sunday, 122 people were dead or missing due to typhoons and heavy rains from 2013 to 2022.Of the total casualties, 76 lives were lost in 2020 and 2022.The number of casualties was in single digits from 2013 to 2018 and posted zero in 2015. The figure increased in recent years to 18 in 2019 and 46 in 2020.When expanded to the past three decades, from 1993, South Korea experienced one-thouand-602 casualties and over 23-point-one trillion won in property damage from heavy rains and typhoons.The highest number of casualties was reported in 1998 at 382, followed by 270 in 2002, 148 in 2003 and 127 in 1995.