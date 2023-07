Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors continued strong performances in the United States for the month of June, posting sales growth of around ten percent, each.Hyundai Motor America said on Saturday that the company sold 69-thousand-351 units in June, up ten percent from a year earlier.Hyundai set best-ever sales in June for some models, including the Elantra hybrid and Santa Fe hybrid, whose sales soared 227 percent and 280 percent on-year, respectively.Hyundai Motor's subsidiary Kia America said its sales increased eight percent on-year in June, selling 70-thousand-495 units. It posted monthly record sales for the eleventh consecutive month.Kia’s cumulative sales reached 394-thouand-333 units in the first half, up 18 percent from a year earlier to post its best first-half sales.