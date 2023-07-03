Yoon Says Supporting N. Korea Not Unification Ministry's Job

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has said that the Ministry of Unification should not operate as a support service for North Korea.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Sunday that Yoon made the remarks to his aides regarding his nominations for new unification minister and vice minister last week.President Yoon said that the unification ministry has acted like a pro-North Korea support organization, but that should end, adding that now is the time for the ministry to change.Yoon said that the ministry should carry out its duties according to the spirit of the Constitution, focusing on unification based on liberal democracy, while also stressing that the nation should pursue a unification that improves the lives of the residents of both Koreas.Last Thursday, Yoon nominated Kim Young-ho, a professor of political diplomacy at Sungshin Women's University and a former human rights ambassador, as the new unification minister. Kim has been calling for addressing the North Korean human rights issue.