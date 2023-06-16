Vets Ministry to Review Patriotic Honors for Controversial Figures

Photo : YONHAP News

The veterans ministry has vowed to establish clear standards for decorating independence fighters with pro-North Korea leanings or other controversial histories.The Ministry of Patriots and Veteran Affairs issued the position in a press release on Sunday, noting that social conflict has arisen as patriotic honors were bestowed upon some with North Korean sympathies.The ministry said that it will establish clear standards to address the issue.The list of patriots to come under review reportedly includes Sohn Yong-woo, the late father of former lawmaker Sohn Hye-won of the main opposition Democratic Party.The elder Sohn was decorated for his contribution to Korea's independence in 2018 under revised criteria after being rejected for the honor on six previous occasions because of his activities in the Communist Party of Korea following the country's liberation.The ministry is also reportedly considering re-assessing independence fighters with both merits and demerits such as Cho Bong-am and Kim Ga-jin, as well as filtering out honorees with false records.