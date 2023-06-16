KCTU to Launch General Strike to Call for Resignation of Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

A major umbrella union is set to launch a two-week general strike on Monday to call for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), considered the more militant of the nation's two largest umbrella labor organizations, plans to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday in front of the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul.Announced last Wednesday by KCTU chief Yang Kyeung-soo as he declared an all-out struggle against the Yoon government, the collective action will be launched in support of a higher minimum wage, protections for protesting laborers, and workers’ rights.In his announcement, Yang said that society is in a serious crisis due to regressive labor reforms, the loss of democracy, the collapse of the people’s livelihoods and the subservient diplomacy under the Yoon government.The KCTU does not, however, expect the general strike to cause much inconvenience to the public, saying that although the protest will last for two weeks at the organization’s top level, most member unions of various sectors will stage a strike for one or two days.Candlelight rallies will be held throughout the country on the evenings of July 4, 7, 11, and 14 to demand the president’s resignation.