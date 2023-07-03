Rival Parties at Odds over Yoon’s Remarks on Unification Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties had contrasting reactions to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s call for the Unification Ministry to move away from the role of support provider for North Korea.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor spokesperson Kim Han-kyu expressed deep concerns over Yoon’s remarks in a press briefing on Sunday for appearing to deny the efforts by the South Korean government to achieve inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation.Kim stressed that current law states that the unification ministry is in charge of the establishment of policies related to inter-Korean unification, dialogue, exchange and cooperation.The spokesperson rhetorically asked if the government is trying to turn the unification ministry into a second spy agency or a North Korean propaganda department.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), however, defended Yoon’s remarks as a call for the ministry to play a substantial role for unification.PPP spokesperson Kim Ye-ryeong said on Sunday that the president emphasized the need to reverse the previous administration's subservient policy toward North Korea and to reestablish the unification ministry’s role in line with the new security environment.The PPP spokesperson added that the previous Moon Jae-in administration's pro-North Korea policy has degenerated the country’s unification policy and worsened the pain of people with separated from family in the North.