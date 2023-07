Photo : YONHAP News

A couple accused of killing their four-day-old newborn in the South Gyeongsang provincial city of Geoje has been arrested.The Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency said on Sunday that a woman in her 30s and her partner in his 20s were arrested on charges of strangling their newborn baby to death on September 9 last year.The couple had initially claimed they found the baby dead on the morning of September 9 and buried his body on a hill the following day, leading to a police search on the hill that did not turn up the infant’s remains.The father later admitted that they killed the baby and abandoned the body in a nearby stream, prompting the police to launch a search in the area.