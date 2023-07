Photo : YONHAP News

The sweltering heat will continue on Monday, with heatwave advisories issued for most parts of the nation.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), central and southern regions are expected to experience hotter weather on Monday than the previous day, with daytime highs forecast to soar to 35 degrees Celsius in Seoul and 34 degrees in Chuncheon, Daejeon and Daegu.Sunny skies are forecast for the central region on Monday, while rains are expected to hit Jeju Island and parts of South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces.Up to 80 millimeters of rain is expected for Jeju Island and the southern parts of South Jeolla Province, while 10 to 50 millimeters is forecast for the northern parts of South Jeolla and southern coastal areas of South Gyeongsang Province.The KMA said that the heat is expected to let up on Tuesday as rain is forecast for most parts of the nation.