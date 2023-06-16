Passengers on S. Korean Airlines in H1 Hit 84% of Pre-Pandemic Levels

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of passengers flying on South Korean carriers surpassed 50 million in the first half of the year to reach some 84 percent of pre-pandemic levels.According to data by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sunday, from January to June, the total number of passengers on domestic and international routes was just shy of 53-point-four million, or 83-point-nine percent of the number from the same period in 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.The number of passengers on domestic routes came in at 32-point-79 million, accounting for 61-point-four percent of the total and rising one-point-two percent from four years ago.The number of passengers on international routes stood at 20-point-six million, or 66 percent of the figure recorded in the first half of 2019.The number of passengers using national carriers surpassed 60 million in 2018 and 2019, but halved to around 30 million in 2020 due to COVID-19.The figure then began recovering with 31-point-nine million in 2021 and 39-point-four million in 2022 before jumping to above 50 million in the first half of this year after the pandemic.