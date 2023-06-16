KCTU Launches 2-Week Strike Calling for Yoon's Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

A major umbrella union launched a two-week general strike on Monday, calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), considered the more militant of the nation's two umbrella labor organizations, held a press conference in front of the presidential office, saying the strike will trigger a nationwide fight for the administration's exit.The umbrella group accused the president of abusing his authority to suppress laborers and destroy the public’s livelihoods, democracy and peace.During the collective action, the group will call for an end to labor suppression, a higher minimum wage, improved labor rights, protection for protesting workers, and the suspension of Japan's planned radioactive water release from Fukushima.The KCTU does not expect the strike to cause much public inconvenience, as each member union in various sectors will stage a strike for one or two days.Additional press conferences and candlelight rallies are expected to be held nationwide through July 15.