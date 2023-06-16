580 Bln Won in Irregularities Found in Energy Projects of Moon Gov’t

Photo : YONHAP News

A state audit detected over five-thousand cases of misappropriated state funds amounting to 580 billion won related to renewable energy projects under the Moon Jae-in administration.According to first vice minister of government policy coordination Park Gu-yeon, who heads the government's anti-corruption team, the latest audit of projects worth six trillion won, or around four-point-five billion U.S. dollars, involved state energy companies and local governments.The largest number of cases from 2019 through 2021 at three-thousand-ten were linked to the administration's solar panel and other renewable energy projects, with irregularities amounting to 490 billion won.The audit uncovered cases of excessive loans for solar panel projects through fake tax invoices or loans for land fraudulently claimed for agricultural purposes, such as mushroom or insect breeding facilities, to circumvent the need to apply for a change of land use.Over one-thousand-700 irregularities involving 57 billion won in state subsidies to 25 local governments were found from 2017 through 2021.The government plans to demand the reimbursement of 40-point-four billion won and request investigations into 626 cases, with officials allegedly involved in 85 cases facing reprimands.Last September, the first round of investigations found over two-thousand-260 cases across state agencies and 12 local governments amounting to 262 billion won in misused state funds.