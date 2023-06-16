Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Online Tourism, Transportation Transactions Top 2 Tln Won in May

Written: 2023-07-03 12:37:53Updated: 2023-07-03 12:45:45

Online Tourism, Transportation Transactions Top 2 Tln Won in May

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Online transactions in tourism and transportation services broke two trillion won for the first time following the government's declaration of COVID-19 as an endemic disease this past spring.

According to data from Statistics Korea on Monday, online transactions rose eight-point-seven percent from a year earlier to amount to a monthly record of 19-point-two trillion won in May, or over 14-point-six billion U.S. dollars.

Transactions related to travel and transportation services jumped 40-point-three percent on-year to a record high of two-point-one trillion won, while food and beverage purchases expanded 13-point-nine percent on-year to two-point-five trillion won.

Transactions for digital or e-coupons, in particular, spiked 36-point-five percent on-year to 834 billion won.

Due largely to various discount offers by food delivery service companies, transactions for food services rose three-point-one percent on-year to two-point-two trillion won, ending a ten-month streak of decline.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >