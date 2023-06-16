Online Tourism, Transportation Transactions Top 2 Tln Won in May

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Online transactions in tourism and transportation services broke two trillion won for the first time following the government's declaration of COVID-19 as an endemic disease this past spring.According to data from Statistics Korea on Monday, online transactions rose eight-point-seven percent from a year earlier to amount to a monthly record of 19-point-two trillion won in May, or over 14-point-six billion U.S. dollars.Transactions related to travel and transportation services jumped 40-point-three percent on-year to a record high of two-point-one trillion won, while food and beverage purchases expanded 13-point-nine percent on-year to two-point-five trillion won.Transactions for digital or e-coupons, in particular, spiked 36-point-five percent on-year to 834 billion won.Due largely to various discount offers by food delivery service companies, transactions for food services rose three-point-one percent on-year to two-point-two trillion won, ending a ten-month streak of decline.